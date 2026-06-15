ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
14453 visitors online
News Photo Shelling of Zaporizhzhia
498 0

Russian forces strike Zaporizhzhia: two people injured. PHOTO

On the morning of 15 June 2026, following a massive night-time attack, the enemy struck Zaporizhzhia

This was reported on Telegram by Ivan Fedorov, head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration, according to Censor.NET.

Read more on our Telegram channel

Initial details

"The enemy attacked one of the districts of Zaporizhzhia with a UAV. Two people were injured and are currently in hospital. They are receiving medical treatment," he said.

Zaporizhzhia after the shelling
Zaporizhzhia after the shelling

No further information regarding the enemy strike is available at this time.

See more: Russia destroyed largest innovative terminal of "Nova Poshta" in Kyiv during missile attack. PHOTO

Massive attack on Ukraine on 15 June

  • Initial reports stated that the massive attack on Kyiv had left four dead and 25 injured, including two children. The death toll has now risen to five.
  • The Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra is on fire following the attack. Efforts are underway to deal with the aftermath of the Russian strikes.
  • According to the Ministry of Internal Affairs, the fire on the roof of the Assumption Cathedral has been extinguished. The attack damaged an academy, a kindergarten and over 20 buildings in Kyiv.
  • The building of the High Anti-Corruption Court on Khreshchatyk was also damaged.
  • According to the Air Force, Ukraine’s air defence forces shot down 632 targets during the Russian Federation’s massive strike.
  • It was also reported that five rescue workers were killed and others injured as a result of a second Russian strike on Kharkiv.
  • It later emerged that four rescue workers and Oleksii Dorozhkin, an employee of the Kharkiv Emergency Situations Department, had been killed.
  • Rescue workers Dmytro Boiko, Danylo Tishchenko, Serhii Makovetskyi and Vadym Zinchenko were killed as a result of the Russian strike on Kharkiv.

Read more: Massive attack on Kyiv: four dead, 30 injured, including 2 children (updated). PHOTOS

Author: 

Zaporizhzhya (749) shoot out (17595) Zaporizhzhia region (2145) Zaporizkyy district (393)
Share:
Summarize:
 Support Censor.NET
 
 