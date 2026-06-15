Russian forces strike Zaporizhzhia: two people injured. PHOTO

On the morning of 15 June 2026, following a massive night-time attack, the enemy struck Zaporizhzhia.

This was reported on Telegram by Ivan Fedorov, head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration, according to Censor.NET.

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Initial details

"The enemy attacked one of the districts of Zaporizhzhia with a UAV. Two people were injured and are currently in hospital. They are receiving medical treatment," he said.





No further information regarding the enemy strike is available at this time.

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Massive attack on Ukraine on 15 June

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