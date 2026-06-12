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Ruscists attacked shopping center and logistics operator’s terminal in Zaporizhzhia. PHOTOS
Russian occupiers have attacked Zaporizhzhia – a shopping centre and a logistics operator’s terminal have come under fire.
This was reported by Censor.NET.
Details
This morning, Russian occupiers attacked a shopping centre.
"Preliminary reports indicate that one woman was injured. She sustained a shrapnel wound and is receiving the necessary medical attention. Her condition is not serious.
Cars parked nearby were also damaged," said Fedorov, head of the Regional Military Administration.
At lunchtime, a Russian strike damaged a logistics operator’s terminal.
"An enemy drone damaged the premises, causing a fire. Preliminary reports indicate no casualties," added the regional head.
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