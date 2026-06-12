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News Photo Shelling of Zaporizhzhia
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Ruscists attacked shopping center and logistics operator’s terminal in Zaporizhzhia. PHOTOS

Russian occupiers have attacked Zaporizhzhia – a shopping centre and a logistics operator’s terminal have come under fire.

This was reported by Censor.NET.

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Details

This morning, Russian occupiers attacked a shopping centre. 

"Preliminary reports indicate that one woman was injured. She sustained a shrapnel wound and is receiving the necessary medical attention. Her condition is not serious.

Cars parked nearby were also damaged," said Fedorov, head of the Regional Military Administration.

Consequences of the Russian strike on Zaporizhzhia on 12 June
Consequences of the Russian strike on Zaporizhzhia on 12 June
Consequences of the Russian strike on Zaporizhzhia on 12 June

At lunchtime, a Russian strike damaged a logistics operator’s terminal.

"An enemy drone damaged the premises, causing a fire. Preliminary reports indicate no casualties," added the regional head.

See more: Day in Zaporizhzhia region: 46 settlements under Russian attack, 10 wounded. PHOTO

Удар по Запоріжжю 12 червня: наслідки

Удар по Запоріжжю 12 червня: наслідки

Удар по Запоріжжю 12 червня: наслідки

Удар по Запоріжжю 12 червня: наслідки

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Zaporizhzhya (747) shoot out (17578) Zaporizhzhia region (2140) Zaporizkyy district (389)
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