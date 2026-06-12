Ruscists attacked shopping center and logistics operator’s terminal in Zaporizhzhia. PHOTOS

Russian occupiers have attacked Zaporizhzhia – a shopping centre and a logistics operator’s terminal have come under fire.

This was reported by Censor.NET.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

Details

This morning, Russian occupiers attacked a shopping centre.

"Preliminary reports indicate that one woman was injured. She sustained a shrapnel wound and is receiving the necessary medical attention. Her condition is not serious.



Cars parked nearby were also damaged," said Fedorov, head of the Regional Military Administration.







At lunchtime, a Russian strike damaged a logistics operator’s terminal.

"An enemy drone damaged the premises, causing a fire. Preliminary reports indicate no casualties," added the regional head.

See more: Day in Zaporizhzhia region: 46 settlements under Russian attack, 10 wounded. PHOTO