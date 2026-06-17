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News Photo Shelling of Zaporizhzhia
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Russia attacked Zaporizhzhia: one person killed, at least four wounded, – Regional Military Administration. PHOTOS

One person was killed and three others were injured as a result of the Russian strike on Zaporizhzhia. The attack also caused a fire in a residential building and a shopping centre.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported in a Telegram post by Ivan Fedorov, head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration.

Read more on our Telegram channel

The aftermath of the attack and the destruction in the city

According to the official, one person was killed as a result of the strike.

"One person was killed as a result of the enemy strike," Fedorov wrote.

An educational establishment was also damaged, with the blast wave shattering its windows. In addition, fires broke out in a residential building and a shopping centre. Three people sought medical attention, the head of the Regional State Administration added.

Updated information

Fedorov later added that a private house in one of Zaporizhzhia’s districts had been damaged as a result of the attack.

Attack on Zaporizhzhia

He later wrote on Telegram that four people had already sustained shrapnel wounds, head injuries and concussions. Doctors are providing the victims with all necessary medical care.

Attack on Zaporizhzhia

Attack on Zaporizhzhia

Attack on Zaporizhzhia

Attack on Zaporizhzhia

It was previously reported that Russian troops carried out more than 40 attacks across four districts of the Dnipropetrovsk region during the day, killing three people and injuring three others.

See more: Russian forces strike Zaporizhzhia: two people injured. PHOTO

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Zaporizhzhya (750) shoot out (17626) Zaporizhzhia region (2148) attack (824) Fedorov Ivan (226) Zaporizkyy district (395)
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