Moscow Oil Refinery, ’Gukovo’ oil depot and two bridges in temporarily occupied territories have been hit, - General Staff

The Ukrainian Defence Forces have attacked the Moscow Oil Refinery, an oil depot, a railway bridge across the North Crimean Canal and other facilities belonging to the Russian invaders.

This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, according to Censor.NET.

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Oil refinery

On the night of 18 June, the Moscow Oil Refinery in the Moscow region was struck again.

"The refinery has a processing capacity of over 12 million tonnes of crude oil per year. It is involved in supplying the Russian army.



A direct hit and a large-scale fire have been recorded on the plant’s premises – there are currently at least five separate fires. According to preliminary geolocation data, a combined oil refining unit, secondary refining units and the tank farm are on fire," the General Staff reported.

Oil depot

The "Gukovo" oil depot has been hit in the Rostov Region of the Russian Federation.

"A strike and a fire have been recorded on the site. The oil depot is used for the storage and transhipment of fuel and lubricants that support the functioning of the aggressor state’s military and transport infrastructure," the statement reads.

Watch more: Moment tank at Moscow oil refinery was hit: explosion blew hatch off. VIDEO

Bridges

The Defence Forces also struck the road bridge across the Kalka River near the village of Granitne in the Donetsk region, as well as the railway bridge across the North Crimean Canal near Rozdolne in the temporarily occupied territory of the Autonomous Republic of Crimea.

These targets were being used by the enemy for military transport and to support the logistics of the occupying forces.

Other strikes

"An occupiers’ command post was struck in the Soledar area of the Donetsk region.



Strikes were also carried out on enemy fuel and lubricant depots in Mariupol and P’yatipillia in the Donetsk region, as well as on a depot of material and technical resources near Boikivskyi in the Donetsk region," the General Staff stated.

Read also: A tanker belonging to Russia’s ‘shadow fleet’ and a bridge in the temporarily occupied territories of Kherson Oblast have been struck, according to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Confirmation of results

"As a result of the strike on 14 June 2026 against the ‘Palkino’ oil pumping station in the Yaroslavl region of the Russian Federation, the destruction of seven storage tanks with a total capacity of 95,000 m³ has been confirmed.

As a result of the strike on 13 June 2026 against the Kotovsky oil preparation and pumping plant in the Volgograd region of the Russian Federation, damage to three RVS-2000 storage tanks and a section of the oil pipeline has been confirmed.

As a result of the strike on 13 June 2026 on the "Tamanneftegaz" oil terminal near the village of Volna in the Krasnodar Krai of the Russian Federation, damage to five RVSP-30000-type vertical storage tanks has been confirmed," the statement reads.

These facilities are used to supply the Russian occupying forces.

Watch more: Drones attack Moscow: Kapotna oil refinery hit. VIDEO&PHOTOS

Attack on Moscow on 18 June

On the night of 18 June, drones attacked Moscow. The oil refinery in Kapotnya came under fire, and the ‘Carpet’ plan was activated at four of the capital’s airports.