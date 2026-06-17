Tanker belonging to Russian Federation’s "shadow fleet" and bridge in TOT of Kherson region have been struck – General Staff of the AFU

On 16 June and during the night of 17 June, the Defence Forces struck a tanker belonging to the Russian Federation’s shadow fleet, as well as the logistical infrastructure and command posts of the Russian invaders.

This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, according to Censor.NET.

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Shadow fleet

"In the Black Sea, a tanker belonging to the shadow fleet, the FINA A (IMO 9283306), has been struck. The vessel is subject to sanctions imposed by the EU, Switzerland, the UK, Canada and Ukraine.



The strike on the target has been confirmed. The extent of the damage is being assessed," the statement reads.

It is noted that the tanker was used to transport oil and petroleum products on behalf of the Russian Federation, circumventing international sanctions and restrictions. It is 244.6 metres long and has a gross tonnage of 62,002.

Read more: Large-scale fire has been reported following attack on oil refinery in Moscow, - SOF

Other strikes

A road bridge across the North Crimean Canal near the settlement of Stavky and a road bridge near Voinka in the Kherson region have been struck.

Near Velyka Novosilka in the Donetsk region, an enemy command and observation post and a command centre were struck.

Strikes were also carried out on the occupiers’ UAV command posts in the areas of Kamianske and Novoprokopivka in Zaporizhzhia Oblast, Ivanopillia and Komar in Donetsk Oblast, Oleshky in Kherson Oblast, Maliivka in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, as well as Koroviakivka and Kucherov in Kursk Oblast (Russian Federation).

Read more: Oil processing facility at Moscow Refinery, as well as enemy command posts and warehouses, have been hit. Fire is still raging in Rybinsk, - General Staff