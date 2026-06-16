Large-scale fire has been reported following attack on oil refinery in Moscow, - SOF

Units of the Special Operations Forces' Deep Strike Group, together with the USF, the SSU, and the DIU, successfully struck the Moscow Oil Refinery. A large-scale fire has been reported at the refinery.

This was reported by Censor.NET, citing the Special Operations Forces' press centre.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

What is known about the facility?

As noted, the Moscow Refinery is of key importance to the Russian capital and the entire central region. The facility’s design capacity is up to 12 million tons of crude oil per year. The refining depth is up to 85%. The refinery meets up to 40% of Moscow’s gasoline needs and about 50% of its diesel fuel needs. The refinery is also a key element in the logistics of aviation fuel for the Moscow aviation hub.

"Special operations forces continue to inflict irreversible damage on the enemy’s military-economic infrastructure," the statement reads.

See more: At least two tanks have been damaged at "Tamanneftegaz" terminal in Russia SATELLITE IMAGES

What led up to this?

Earlier it was reported that on the morning of 16 June, Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin stated that the Russian capital was under a massive drone attack.

It was also noted that Moscow oil depot was on fire following a drone attack.

President Zelenskyy has already confirmed that the Moscow Oil Refinery has been hit.

It was also reported that an oil depot is on fire in the Krasnodar Krai following a drone attack.

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