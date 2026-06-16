Reach of Ukrainian long-range strikes has been felt in Moscow region. Oil refinery has been hit, – Zelenskyy. VIDEO

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has confirmed that an oil refinery in the Moscow region has been hit.

The head of state announced this on Telegram, reports Censor.NET.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

Details

"This time, the Moscow region has felt the reach of Ukrainian long-range strikes. An oil refinery 500 kilometres away has been hit. I thank the soldiers of the SSU, USF, SOF, DIU and the missile forces for their effective work.

Russia must be forced to end the war against our people. And Ukrainian long-range weapons are one of the key components of such coercion," he emphasised.

According to Zelenskyy, this is a just response to Russian strikes and a response to the prolongation of a war that must be brought to an end.

Watch more: Outraged Russian man from Novorossiysk: "We’ve learnt to live without water, without electricity, without internet, but, f#ck, without petrol, how f#ck are we supposed to live?". VIDEO

What led up to this?

Earlier it was reported that on the morning of 16 June, Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin stated that the Russian capital was under a massive drone attack.

It was also noted that an oil depot was on fire in the Krasnodar region following a drone attack.

It later emerged that an oil refinery in the Moscow region was on fire.

Read more: 25 oil facilities hit by UAV forces in 40 days, - Commander Madyar. VIDEO