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News Photo Strikes on Russia’s oil ports
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At least two tanks have been damaged at "Tamanneftegaz" terminal in Russia SATELLITE IMAGES

At least two storage tanks have been damaged by a Ukrainian strike on the "Tamanneftegaz" oil terminal in Russia.

Satellite photos were published by Radio Liberty, reports Censor.NET.

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Details

The photos show a fire in one of the tanks and damage to another (the fire had likely been extinguished by the time the satellite images were taken).

Watch more: Tula was attacked by drones: massive fire broke out. VIDEO

What led up to this?

On 13 June, the SSU reported a strike on the "Tamanneftegaz" oil terminal in southern Russia. Tanks containing petroleum products and the complex’s infrastructure were damaged.

Read more: Palkino oil pumping station in Yaroslavl region was hit, - SOF

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Russia (13835) Strikes on RF (847) Krasnodar Krai (66)
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