At least two tanks have been damaged at "Tamanneftegaz" terminal in Russia SATELLITE IMAGES
At least two storage tanks have been damaged by a Ukrainian strike on the "Tamanneftegaz" oil terminal in Russia.
Satellite photos were published by Radio Liberty, reports Censor.NET.
Details
The photos show a fire in one of the tanks and damage to another (the fire had likely been extinguished by the time the satellite images were taken).
What led up to this?
On 13 June, the SSU reported a strike on the "Tamanneftegaz" oil terminal in southern Russia. Tanks containing petroleum products and the complex’s infrastructure were damaged.
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