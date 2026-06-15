At least two tanks have been damaged at "Tamanneftegaz" terminal in Russia SATELLITE IMAGES

At least two storage tanks have been damaged by a Ukrainian strike on the "Tamanneftegaz" oil terminal in Russia.

Satellite photos were published by Radio Liberty, reports Censor.NET.

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Details

The photos show a fire in one of the tanks and damage to another (the fire had likely been extinguished by the time the satellite images were taken).

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What led up to this?

On 13 June, the SSU reported a strike on the "Tamanneftegaz" oil terminal in southern Russia. Tanks containing petroleum products and the complex’s infrastructure were damaged.

Read more: Palkino oil pumping station in Yaroslavl region was hit, - SOF