SSU has struck a blow against ’Tamanneftegaz’ in Krasnodar Krai of Russian Federation: storage tanks have been destroyed

Ukrainian forces have struck the Tamanneftogaz oil terminal in southern Russia. Tanks containing petroleum products and the complex’s infrastructure have been damaged.

According to Censor.NET, this has been reported by the SSU press office.

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"Warriors from the SSU's 'Alpha' Special Operations Centre, together with the Special Operations Forces and the Main Intelligence Directorate, have carried out successful strikes on the 'Tamanneftgaz' oil and gas terminal in the Krasnodar Krai of the Russian Federation," the statement reads.

It is reported that SSU drones struck five tanks containing petroleum products in the tank farm, as well as two oil loading stands at the terminal.

"Fires are also burning in the area of the Tamannaftogaz freight depot and warehouse facilities. Russian air defence positions covering the site have also come under attack," the SSU added.

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The Tamanneftogaz oil terminal: what is known

The Tamanneftogaz terminal is one of Russia’s key oil export terminals on the Black Sea. It is located near the village of Volna (Port of Taman).

Purpose: transhipment (export/import):

crude oil;

petroleum products;

liquefied petroleum gas (LPG).

The terminal forms part of Russia’s energy infrastructure on the Black Sea, as it is used for large-scale exports of oil and fuel. To this end, it has extensive storage facilities and berths for tankers

It is regarded as one of the key hubs for Russian oil exports in the region.

"The Russian oil and gas industry is the source of funding for the war against Ukraine. It is these oil dollars that are being turned into the missiles, drones and ammunition with which the enemy is attacking our cities. That is why the SBU will continue to systematically deprive the Russian war machine of the resources it needs to wage war," the SSU emphasised.