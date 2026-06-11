SSU detained FSB agent in Kharkiv: he manufactured 12 kg of explosives for terrorist attacks in city. PHOTOS

The SBU has foiled a series of terrorist attacks in Kharkiv. An FSB agent had manufactured explosives and was planning to carry out bombings in the city centre. He was arrested whilst preparing the explosive devices.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the SSU press centre.

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The investigation established that the suspect received instructions from Russia on how to manufacture two improvised explosive devices (IEDs). The bombs were to be based on 12 kg of explosive material, which he was to manufacture himself and equip with mobile phones for remote activation.

Recruitment via Telegram channels

According to the SSU, the perpetrator planned to plant the finished explosives in the city centre and ‘report’ to his FSB handler.

The Russian agents also hoped to detonate the devices during rush hour when the streets of Kharkiv were at their busiest.

Read more: Kharkiv and region under massive Russian strikes: 11 injured in city and UAV attacks

It has been established that an unemployed resident of the Kirovohrad region, who was looking for "quick money" on Telegram channels, was recruited to collaborate with the enemy. After being recruited, he was sent to Kharkiv, where he rented accommodation and purchased components for making explosive devices.

Arrest and evidence seized

During searches, law enforcement officers seized over 12 kg of explosive substances, components for improvised explosive devices, as well as mobile phones, which he regularly changed to conceal his communications with Russian handlers.

The SSU investigators informed the detainee that he was suspected under Part 1 of Article 14 and Part 2 of Article 258 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine – preparation to commit a terrorist act by a group of persons acting in concert.

Following forensic examinations, it is planned to bring additional charges against the suspect for the unlawful manufacture of and handling of explosive substances.

The suspect is being held in custody without the right to bail. He faces up to 12 years’ imprisonment with confiscation of property.

Read more: Kharkiv and region under massive Russian strikes: 11 injured in city and UAV attacks









