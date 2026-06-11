Kharkiv and region under massive Russian strikes: 11 injured in city and UAV attacks

Over the past 24 hours, Kharkiv and 21 settlements in the Kharkiv region have come under enemy attack.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by Oleh Synehubov, head of the RMA.

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Eleven people were injured in the shelling in Kharkiv: men aged 50 and 58, and women aged 70, 38, 75, 45, 23, 27, 77, 57, and 33.

In the village of Kozacha Lopan in the Derhachi district, a 55-year-old man was injured when an unknown device exploded.

The enemy attacked the Nemyshlyansky, Kyivsky, Shevchenkivsky, and Industrial districts of Kharkiv.

The enemy actively deployed various types of weapons in the Kharkiv region:

8 Geran-2 UAVs;

6 "Molniya"-class UAVs;

10 FPV drones;

30 UAVs (type to be determined).

The Attack on Chuhuiv

On the night of June 11, Chuhuiv in the Kharkiv region came under a massive drone attack, according to Mayor Galina Minaeva. The city was under attack by enemy UAVs; emergency services were working to determine the impact sites and assess the damage.

It was later reported that the area of a closed-down factory had been hit. According to preliminary reports, there are no casualties, and the extent of the damage is being assessed.

Another drone strike was also reported in a residential area in the city center. The strike destroyed a greenhouse. Emergency services arrived promptly at the scene and managed to contain the fire.

According to preliminary reports, there are no casualties or injuries. The full extent of the damage caused by the nighttime attack is still being assessed.

Civilian infrastructure facilities have been damaged and destroyed

As a result of Russian shelling in the Kharkiv region, extensive damage to civilian infrastructure has been reported in the city of Kharkiv and throughout the region.

In Kharkiv, 12 apartment buildings, a single-family home, 9 cars, and a garage were damaged;

In the Bohodukhiv district, two private homes, an educational institution (village of Ivashky), a car (village of Maksymivka), a private business (the village of Zolochiv), farm buildings (the village of Pysarivka), a private house and a farm building (the village of Odnorobivka), two private houses and two farm buildings (the village of Zavadske);

In the Kupianskyi District, a private home, a farm building (in the village of Mantsivka), a private business (Velykyi Burluk village), a private house (Shipuvate village), an apartment building (Borivske village), a private house, a warehouse, and an emergency medical vehicle (village of Shevchenkove);

In the Kharkiv district, a garage and a gazebo were damaged (village of Mala Danilivka), a garage (village of Ruski Tyshky), a private home (village of Borshchova), a store (village of Slatine), and a private enterprise (city of Dergachi);

A civilian enterprise was damaged in the Chuhuiv district (Chuhuiv).

Read more: Ruscists are attacking Kharkiv with drones, there has been strike on high-rise building, and there are casualties (updated)