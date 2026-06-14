Palkino oil pumping station in Yaroslavl region was hit, - SOF
Special Operations Forces, in coordination with the insurgent movement in Russia, carried out a successful special operation at the "Palkino" oil pumping station in the Yaroslavl Region of Russia.
This was reported by Censor.NET, citing the press office of the Special Operations Forces.
As noted, thanks to coordination between SOF operators and representatives of the insurgent movement, key elements of the enemy’s oil transportation infrastructure were struck. This is the second joint operation with the insurgent movement in a week. On June 12, the Taneco oil refinery in Tatarstan was struck.
What is known about the affected site?
The Palkino Pumping Station is a key component of the Surgut–Polotsk main oil pipeline. The station transports crude oil arriving from Siberia, which is then pumped onward to refineries and export terminals.
Following the commissioning of the Baltic Pipeline System, the station became part of Transneft-Baltika and emerged as a key component of the logistics chain facilitating the export of Russian oil through the port of Primorsk in the Leningrad region.
"Striking oil transportation infrastructure targets reduces the enemy's ability to export energy resources and cuts off the financial revenues used to fund the war against Ukraine," the SOF emphasizes.
What happened before?
- It was previously reported that the Rosrezerv "Temp" complex in the Yaroslavl region, where fuel was stored, had been hit.
- It was also reported that the Azot chemical plant is on fire in Novomoskovsk, Tula region, following a drone attack.
- According to the SBU, there is a major fire at the "Temp" oil depot operated by Rosrezerv, with at least three large fire zones.
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