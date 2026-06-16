Oil processing facility at Moscow Refinery, as well as enemy command posts and warehouses, have been hit. Fire is still raging in Rybinsk, - General Staff

On the night of June 16, 2026, units of the Ukrainian Defense Forces struck the Moscow Oil Refinery in the Moscow Region of the Russian Federation.

This was reported by Censor.NET, citing the General Staff’s press centre.

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What has been damaged?

According to preliminary reports, the ELOU AVT-6 crude oil processing unit has been damaged. A fire has been reported.

The Moscow Oil refinery is involved in supplying the occupying forces.

The plant’s output accounts for over 38% of the capital region’s fuel consumption; in particular, the plant supplies jet fuel to Domodedovo, Vnukovo, Sheremetyevo, and Zhukovsky airports. The plant’s refining capacity exceeds 12 million tons of oil per year.

Read more: Large-scale fire has been reported following attack on oil refinery in Moscow, - SOF

Strike on Russian command and observation posts

In addition, enemy command and observation posts in the areas of Bahatyr, Velyka Novosilka, and Siversk in the Donetsk region were struck.

According to the General Staff, an enemy field artillery depot in the Kremenivka area of Donetsk Oblast, the occupiers’ logistics depots in Donetsk, and a UAV depot in Mariupol, Donetsk Oblast, were also struck.

Strikes on Russia

Ukrainian troops also struck a concentration of enemy personnel in the Ivanovo area of the Bryansk region of the Russian Federation.

A strike on a facility belonging to the occupiers’ military-industrial complex, JSC "Central Design Bureau of Instrument Engineering," near the city of Tula in the Russian Federation, has been confirmed.

The facility specializes in the development and production of radar systems and radio navigation equipment.

The building and the supporting structure of the assembly shop were damaged.

Watch more: Tula was attacked by drones: massive fire broke out. VIDEO

Fire rages in Rybinsk

In addition, as of 6:00 a.m. on June 16, 2026, a fire is still burning on the grounds of the federal state-owned enterprise "Kombinat Temp" in Rybinsk, Yaroslavl Oblast, the Russian Federation. The attack took place on June 14, 2026.

"The Ukrainian Armed Forces will continue systematic measures to compel the Russian Federation to cease its armed aggression against Ukraine," the General Staff emphasizes.

See more: "Oil rain" fell after strike on oil depot in Rybinsk, Russia. VIDEO+PHOTOS

What led up to this?

Earlier it was reported that on the morning of 16 June, Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin stated that the Russian capital was under a massive drone attack.

It was also noted that Moscow oil depot was on fire following a drone attack.

President Zelenskyy has already confirmed that the Moscow Oil Refinery has been hit.

It was also reported that an oil depot is on fire in the Krasnodar Krai following a drone attack.

Read more: Following strikes, port of Tuapse has suspended oil shipments, - Navy