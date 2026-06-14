"Oil rain" fell after strike on oil depot in Rybinsk, Russia. VIDEO+PHOTOS

In Rybinsk, in the Yaroslavl Region of the Russian Federation, a so-called ‘oil rain’ was observed following a strike by the Defence Forces on an oil depot.

This was reported by Censor.NET, citing the ASTRA Telegram channel.

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Local residents are posting videos of unusual precipitation

Videos showing precipitation resembling drops of petroleum products began circulating in local chat groups and public channels.

A similar phenomenon was previously observed in Tuapse following attacks on an oil depot, when combustion products and oil particles were released into the air.









What led up to this?

It was previously reported that the Rosrezerv’s "Temp" plant in the Yaroslavl region, where fuel was stored, had been hit.

It was also noted that the Azot chemical plant is on fire in Novomoskovsk, Tula Region, following a drone attack.

According to the SBU, there is a large-scale fire at the damaged Rosrezerv ‘Temp’ oil depot, with at least three major fire pockets.

Watch more: There is large-scale fire at damaged Rosrezerv’s "Temp" oil depot, with at least three major fire pockets, - SSU. VIDEO