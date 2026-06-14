There is large-scale fire at damaged Rosrezerv’s "Temp" oil depot, with at least three major fire pockets, - SSU. VIDEO

Fighters from the SSU’s ‘Alpha’ Special Operations Centre have carried out a successful strike on the ‘Temp’ oil depot belonging to Rosneft’s reserve in the city of Rybinsk, in the Yaroslavl region of the Russian Federation. The distance from the Ukrainian state border to the target is over 700 kilometres.

This was reported by Censor.NET, citing the SSU press centre.

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New details

As noted, the "Temp" oil depot is part of the Russian Federation’s state material reserve system and is used to store petrol, diesel fuel and other fuel and lubricants. From here, the Russian Federation supplies petroleum products to its north-eastern regions and maintains strategic fuel reserves for the army’s needs.

Watch more: Oil facility in Yaroslavl region and Azot plant in Tula region have been hit, - Zelenskyy. VIDEO

A massive fire is raging

Following strikes by SBU drones, a massive fire broke out at the oil depot. At least three major fire outbreaks have been recorded in the tank farm, which comprises more than 60 storage tanks.

Russian oil product depots, refineries and logistics infrastructure remain legitimate targets for the SBU. It is these facilities that supply the aggressor’s army with resources and allow the Kremlin to continue the war against Ukraine.

What led up to this?

It was previously reported that the Rosrezerv’s "Temp" plant in the Yaroslavl region, where fuel was stored, had been hit.

It was also noted that the Azot chemical plant is on fire in Novomoskovsk, Tula region, following a drone attack.

Watch more: Rosrezerv’s "Temp" plant in Yaroslavl region, where fuel was stored, has been hit. VIDEO&PHOTOS