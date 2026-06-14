Oil facility in Yaroslavl region and Azot plant in Tula region have been hit, - Zelenskyy. VIDEO

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has confirmed that Ukraine has carried out strikes on Russian targets in the Yaroslavl and Tula regions of the Russian Federation.

He announced this on Telegram, according to Censor.NET.

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Strikes on targets deep within Russia

The Head of State noted that our troops have achieved good results in carrying out long-range strikes on key targets within Russian territory and in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine.

"More than 700 kilometres from our state border – in the Yaroslavl region of Russia – SSU soldiers struck an oil facility that was significant for the aggressor state’s reserves. Our army’s soldiers have achieved their objectives in the Tula region of Russia – targeting the ‘Azot’ plant, on whose operations the production of explosives depends," he noted.

Zelenskyy recalled that air traffic restrictions had been imposed at six Russian airports, and that, overall, air raid alerts had been declared in 28 regions of Russia since yesterday evening.

Watch more: Rosrezerv’s "Temp" plant in Yaroslavl region, where fuel was stored, has been hit. VIDEO&PHOTOS

Strikes on logistics and industrial facilities

According to him, strikes were also carried out against the occupier’s military logistics in the temporarily occupied territory of Ukraine.

"Ukraine is implementing its plan of long-range sanctions against Russia and carrying out specific tasks regarding mid-range strikes in response to Russia’s refusal to end this war. We offered the Russian leadership every possible format for negotiations, and the only response was a continuation of aggression and attempts to expand it. It is logical that the war is returning to where it came from. Ukraine needs peace. Glory to Ukraine!", he concludes.

What led up to this?

Earlier reports indicated that the Rosrezerv’s "Temp" plant in the Yaroslavl region, where fuel was stored, had been hit.

It was also noted that the Azot chemical plant is on fire in Novomoskovsk, Tula Oblast, following a drone attack.

Read more: Oil transportation infrastructure facility in Volgograd region was hit, as well as command posts and areas where Russian troops are concentrated, - General Staff