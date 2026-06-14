Rosrezerv’s "Temp" plant in Yaroslavl region, where fuel was stored, has been hit. VIDEO&PHOTOS

The target of the drone attack in the Yaroslavl region was the Rybinsk-based Federal State Unitary Enterprise "Temp" Plant, part of Rosrezerv.

This is evidenced by ASTRA’s OSINT analysis, reports Censor.NET.

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Initial details

As noted, the strike was carried out early in the morning on 14 June, after which thick smoke rose above the city.





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It is known that the plant had already been attacked on 31 December 2025. The facility is used, in particular, for storing fuel.

What are the local authorities saying?

Meanwhile, on the orders of Mikhail Yevraev, Governor of the Yaroslavl Region, traffic heading towards Moscow has been blocked. He also confirmed that strikes on industrial fuel storage facilities have been recorded.

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