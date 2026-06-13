Maritime terminal caught fire in Krasnodar Region following UAV attack: one person has died and others have been injured. PHOTO

On the night of 13 June, drones attacked the Temryuk District in the Krasnodar Krai of the Russian Federation. The strike caused a fire at the maritime terminal.

This was reported by Censor.NET, citing Russian Telegram channels.

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Veniamin Kondratyev, Governor of the Krasnodar Krai, stated that the fire allegedly broke out due to falling debris from the drones.

According to him, one person was killed and three others were injured as a result of the incident. The injured are receiving the necessary medical care.

Almost a hundred rescue workers have been deployed to tackle the blaze

The fire at the maritime terminal is being tackled by 96 people and over 30 pieces of equipment, including units from Russia’s Ministry of Emergency Situations.

Information regarding the extent of the damage and the potential impact on the facility’s operations is being clarified.

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