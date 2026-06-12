Drones attacked Tatarstan: fire broke out in Nizhnekamsk at one of Russia’s largest petrochemical plants. VIDEO

On the morning of 12 June, drones attacked the Russian region of Tatarstan. Following explosions in Nizhnekamsk, a major fire broke out at one of Russia’s largest petrochemical plants.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the Telegram channels Exilenova+ and Supernova+.

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At 3 am, a drone alert was issued in Tatarstan. Temporary restrictions on aircraft arrivals and departures were introduced at Kazan and Nizhnekamsk airports.

Subsequently, residents of Nizhnekamsk reported powerful explosions in the city.

According to monitoring sources, drones struck a Sibur facility in Nizhnekamsk.

This refers to the Nizhnekamskneftekhim complex – one of Russia’s largest petrochemical plants, specialising in the production of plastics, synthetic rubber, polyethylene, polypropylene and other oil and gas products.

Preliminary reports suggest that the AVT-8 unit caught fire as a result of the attack.

What is known about the AVT-8 unit

The AVT (atmospheric-vacuum tubular unit) is one of the key elements of oil refining. It is where the primary processing of crude oil takes place and where it is separated into petrol, diesel, kerosene, and other fractions.

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Videos have been published online showing thick black smoke rising above the site and a massive fire.

Russian air defence may have hit a residential building

Meanwhile, Russian Telegram channels report that during the repulsion of the attack, air defence forces allegedly hit a residential building. The published footage shows significant damage to part of a high-rise building.

There is currently no official information from the Russian authorities regarding the causes of the damage to the residential building.

At the time of publication, the Ukrainian side had not commented on the attack. The Russian authorities have also not confirmed the strike on the petrochemical plant or the extent of the damage.

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