On the night of June 13, 2026, units of the Ukrainian Defense Forces struck an oil processing and pumping facility in the Volgograd Oblast of the Russian Federation, near the village of Kotovo.

This was reported by Censor.NET, citing the press office of the General Staff.

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Details of the damage

The target has been hit, and a fire has broken out on the company's premises.

The facility handles the processing, transportation, and transfer of crude oil via main pipelines to oil refineries and the export infrastructure of the Russian Federation. Specifically, it collects and processes crude oil from the Korobkovskoye oil and gas field (Volgograd region) and adjacent fields in the Volgograd region, Astrakhan region, and the Republic of Kalmykia.

Other lesions

In addition, enemy command posts in the areas of Soledar in the Donetsk region and Verkhnia Krynytsia in the Zaporizhzhia region were struck.

Strikes were also carried out against UAV command posts in the areas of Khoromnoe in the Bryansk region of the Russian Federation, Verkhnya Krynytsia in the Zaporizhzhia region, Voskresenka in the Donetsk region, and Novomykolaivka in the Kherson region.

Among other areas, strikes have targeted enemy troop concentrations in the areas of Soledar and Uspenivka in the Donetsk region, Golubivka in Kharkiv Oblast, Pryvilne in the Zaporizhzhia region, Kolotylivka in the Belgorod region (Russian Federation), as well as Novi Yurkovychi and Chornozemny Gorodok in the Bryansk region (Russian Federation).

"The Ukrainian Armed Forces will continue to systematically undermine the Russian aggressor's ability to wage war against Ukraine," the General Staff emphasizes.