Azot chemical plant is on fire in Novomoskovsk, Tula region, following drone attack. VIDEO

During the night of 13–14 June, a fire broke out at the Azot plant in Novomoskovsk, Tula region, Russia, following a drone attack.

This was reported by Censor.NET, citing the ASTRA Telegram channel.

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What was hit?

As noted, OSINT analysis established this from a video showing flames and smoke, filmed from the direction of the town cemetery, approximately 4 km from the chemical plant. The fire at Azot was also recorded by NASA’s FIRMS satellite service, which monitors temperature anomalies.

Dmitry Milyaev, Governor of the Tula Region, stated that debris from Ukrainian drones had fallen "onto the territory of one of the industrial enterprises in Novomoskovsk". The governor did not specify the name or type of the enterprise.

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What is known about the enterprise?

As stated on the enterprise’s website, "Novomoskovsk Joint-Stock Company ‘Azot’ is Russia’s largest producer of ammonia and nitrogen fertilisers, as well as one of the industry leaders in terms of product range and production volumes.

The company produces mineral fertilisers, ammonia, organic plastics and resins, chlorine, caustic soda, calcium chloride, concentrated and ultra-pure nitric acid, argon and methanol."

Since 2002, NAK Azot has been part of the EuroChem holding company.

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