Moment tank at Moscow oil refinery was hit: explosion blew hatch off. VIDEO
The Russians filmed a ‘strike’ on one of the storage tanks at the Moscow Oil Refinery.
This was reported by Censor.NET.
The video shows an explosion blowing off the hatch on the tank.
The attack on Moscow on 18 June
On the night of 18 June, drones attacked Moscow. An oil refinery in Kapotnya came under fire, and the ‘Carpet’ plan was activated at four of the capital’s airports.
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