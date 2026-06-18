Moment tank at Moscow oil refinery was hit: explosion blew hatch off. VIDEO

The Russians filmed a ‘strike’ on one of the storage tanks at the Moscow Oil Refinery.

This was reported by Censor.NET.

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The video shows an explosion blowing off the hatch on the tank.

Watch more: Drones attack Moscow: Kapotna oil refinery hit. VIDEO&PHOTOS

The attack on Moscow on 18 June

On the night of 18 June, drones attacked Moscow. An oil refinery in Kapotnya came under fire, and the ‘Carpet’ plan was activated at four of the capital’s airports.