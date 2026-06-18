Drones attack Moscow: Kapotna oil refinery hit. VIDEO&PHOTOS

On the night of 18 June, drones attacked Moscow. An oil refinery in Kapotnya came under attack, and the ‘Kover’ plan was activated at four of the capital’s airports.

This was reported by Censor.NET, citing Russian Telegram channels and the monitoring channels Exilenova+ and Supernova+.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

According to monitoring channels, the Russian Federation was attacked by over 300 drones. Residents of the Moscow Region are reporting an attack on the Moscow Oil Refinery; in particular, it is noted that at least two tanks are known to be on fire on the refinery’s premises.

Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin confirmed the drone attack on the Russian capital and the region, and stated that, as of 7 am, air defence forces had allegedly shot down 43 drones.

Due to the threat from the air, a regime restricting take-offs and landings – the ‘Kover’ plan – was introduced immediately at four Moscow airports:

Vnukovo;

Sheremetyevo;

Domodedovo;

Zhukovsky.

Similar restrictions were also in place at airports in Kaluga, Penza, Saratov, Nizhny Novgorod and Nizhnekamsk.

Photos and videos posted online show multiple fires at the Kapotny oil refinery. Huge columns of thick black smoke are rising over the city, visible from various parts of Moscow.

Watch more: Russian man watches fire at Moscow refinery from his balcony and ponders prospects of its restoration: "It was hit again, f#ck. It’s f#cked". VIDEO

The attack on the Kapotnya oil refinery: what is known?

The Moscow Oil Refinery (Kapotnya Oil Refinery) is one of Russia’s largest and most important oil refineries, located in the Kapotnya district in south-east Moscow.

Owner — Gazprom Neft.

Refining capacity — approximately 11–12 million tonnes of crude oil per year.

It meets a significant proportion of the fuel requirements of Moscow and the Moscow Region.

It produces petrol, diesel, jet fuel, fuel oil, bitumen and other petroleum products.

Kapotnya Oil Refinery:

It is one of the key suppliers of fuel to the capital region;

It supplies fuel to road transport, airports and industry;

is included in the list of critically important facilities within Russia’s fuel and energy infrastructure.

The plant is situated approximately 16–20 km south-east of the Kremlin.

Since the start of Russia’s full-scale war against Ukraine, the Moscow refinery has repeatedly been the target of drone attacks. Due to the facility’s strategic importance, air defence systems around it have been reinforced, and following individual attacks, there have been reports of the temporary suspension of operations at certain processing units or the carrying out of inspections. The Russian authorities traditionally restrict information regarding the extent of any damage.