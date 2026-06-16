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News Video Strike on oil refinery in Moscow
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Russian man watches fire at Moscow refinery from his balcony and ponders prospects of its restoration: "It was hit again, f#ck. It’s f#cked". VIDEO

On the night of 16 June, a massive fire broke out at the Moscow Oil Refinery following yet another air strike. Eyewitnesses in the Russian capital captured footage of a huge column of fire and thick black smoke rising above the refinery’s industrial zone.

According to Censor.NET, one of the local residents filmed the fire directly from the balcony of his own flat.

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The Russian man commented emotionally and using strong language on the devastating consequences of the strike, stating that the plant had suffered critical damage and was unlikely to be able to resume operations in the near future.

"It was hit again. The whole refinery’s on fire, f#ck. It's f#cked," says the Russian, watching the fire.

Watch more: Residents of the Russian capital are queuing at petrol stations: "It’s nightmare, just look at what’s happening in Moscow. I thought this trouble wouldn’t reach us.". VIDEO

Read more: Large-scale fire has been reported following attack on oil refinery in Moscow, - SOF

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