Air defense tower was being built near Moscow Oil Refinery, but the air defense system itself was likely not installed in time SATELLITE IMAGES

A tower for the "Pantsir" air defense system has recently been erected near the Moscow Refinery in the Kapotnya district, though the air defense system itself has likely not yet been installed on it.

This was reported by the Russian service of Radio Svoboda, according to Censor.NET.

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Details

Satellite images show that construction of the tower began in mid-May in the Kuzminki area—about a kilometer from the oil refinery.

A photo taken on May 14 shows that the structure was already complete, but the "Pantsir" itself is not visible on it.

The next nearest "Pantsir" system is located in the village of Aparinki, beyond the MKAD ring road, on the grounds of the Russian Ministry of Defense’s 4th Anti-Missile Complex (Military Unit 51086).

Read more: Oil processing facility at Moscow Refinery, as well as enemy command posts and warehouses, have been hit. Fire is still raging in Rybinsk, - General Staff

What led up to this?

Earlier it was reported that on the morning of 16 June, Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin stated that the Russian capital was under a massive drone attack.

It was also noted that Moscow oil depot was on fire following a drone attack.

It was also reported that an oil depot is on fire in the Krasnodar Krai following a drone attack.

Read more: Large-scale fire has been reported following attack on oil refinery in Moscow, - SOF