Special Operations Forces (SOF) have shown footage of destruction of railway bridge across North Crimean Canal. PHOTO

Ukraine’s Special Operations Forces have released footage showing the destruction of a railway bridge spanning the North Crimean Canal near Rozdolne in the temporarily occupied Crimea.

This was reported by Censor.NET, citing the Special Operations Forces’ Facebook page.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

"The Special Operations Forces’ drones are changing the rules of the game faster than the enemy can lay the tracks. Details on disrupting enemy logistics will follow, but for now, here is one example of the systematic work carried out by the MiddleStrike drone operators of Ukraine’s Special Operations Forces," the post reads.

As noted by the Special Operations Forces, on this occasion the MiddleStrike "Balista" unit disabled a railway bridge across the North Crimean Canal near the village of Rozdolne.

What led up to this?

The day before, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported that the Ukrainian Defence Forces had attacked two bridges located in the temporarily occupied territories.

Watch more: Crimea "will become island" in near future; occupiers are in for hell, - Fedorov. VIDEO