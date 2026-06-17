Crimea "will become island" in near future; occupiers are in for hell, - Fedorov

Drone Industry

Ukraine’s Defence Minister Mykhailo Fedorov predicts that the temporarily occupied Crimean peninsula will soon become isolated as a result of strikes by Ukrainian drones and "will turn into an island".

He made these remarks in an interview with the YouTube channel PRESSING, as reported by Censor.NET.

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The isolation of Crimea

"Crimea is being isolated by drones. And in the near future, it looks as though Crimea will turn into an island. And this could lead to some very unexpected consequences for the Russians. I can’t say anything more than that," said the Defence Minister.

When asked whether things would be "fun" in Crimea, Fedorov replied that "it’ll be a f***ing mess".

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Ukraine’s long-range drones

Fedorov explained that in the first four months of 2026, the Ministry of Defence procured 300 per cent more Middle Strike drones – which Ukraine uses to strike the Azov region on a regular basis – than in the whole of 2025.

"What we did back then is now starting to bear fruit… We announced a logistical lockdown. This provides additional direct funding to units using Middle Strike drones. Whilst procuring hundreds of thousands of Middle Strike drones, we are simultaneously channelling funds to units capable of deploying and procuring them swiftly.

In other words, hell is breaking loose for the Russians, and it’s very difficult for them to cope. And we have this window of opportunity. Logistics are being cut off, Crimea is being isolated. And this is having an impact in the east. "There is a direct correlation between the extent to which we strike at their logistics and the number of assault operations taking place on the front line," added the Defence Minister.