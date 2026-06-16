Ukraine and Canada are strengthening their defence partnership: air defence, drones and long-range munitions

Ukraine and Canada have agreed to further strengthen their defence cooperation. The two sides discussed bolstering air defence capabilities, supporting the production of Ukrainian drones, supplying long-range munitions, and implementing joint defence industry projects.

This was reported by Defence Minister Mykhailo Fedorov, according to Censor.NET.

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"I held talks with David McGinty, Canada’s Minister of National Defence. We agreed on the next steps in our cooperation to strengthen Ukraine’s defence and support the Armed Forces," the statement said.

Air defence

One of the main priorities is air defence. Ballistic missiles remain one of the greatest challenges facing Ukraine, so we discussed further support under the PURL mechanism and the possibility of procuring PAC-3 missiles through JUMPSTART.

During the conversation, he thanked our partners for the AIM-9 missiles for the F-16s, which were delivered with logistical support from Belgium. They are strengthening the capabilities of the Ukrainian Air Force and helping to counter Russian air threats.

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We focused specifically on supporting Ukrainian drone manufacturing. I called on Canada to increase investment in Ukrainian technology through the ‘Danish model’ and other mechanisms. We are scaling up solutions that have already proven their effectiveness on the battlefield.



We also discussed the supply of diesel pick-up trucks for the Defence Forces and support for the procurement of long-range artillery ammunition under the Czech Initiative.



"We also have joint defence-industrial projects that will strengthen our countries’ capabilities. I am grateful to Canada for its consistent support for Ukraine and its readiness to assist in critically important areas of defence," Fedorov emphasised.