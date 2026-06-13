Returning from military service via "Army+": Fedorov presented procedure

A comprehensive overhaul of the military service system has begun, introducing new contracts, clear terms of service, higher pay and greater fairness for service personnel.

Defence Minister Mykhailo Fedorov wrote about this on his Telegram channel, reports Censor.NET.

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Return from the Strategic Reserve

According to him, a key part of this reform is a fast-track return of service personnel from the Reserve directly to the most effective units of the Defence Forces.

"For those ready to return to service, we have created a simple, fast and transparent mechanism via Army+. A soldier can independently choose a new unit from the list, receive support at every stage and guarantees upon return.



Our task is to give motivated people the opportunity to return to service without unnecessary bureaucracy and to apply their experience where it will be most useful to the country’s defence," Fedorov said.

How to take advantage of the programme?

He also explained in detail how to use the programme until 20 September 2026.



If your unauthorised absence from your unit was recorded before 12 June 2026, you can return to active duty via Army+. The procedure is available to personnel of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and the State Special Transport Service; it will become available to the National Guard of Ukraine in the coming days.

See more: Large-scale desertion scheme exposed in four Ukrainian regions: organizers charged up to $15,000 – SBI. PHOTO

The procedure for returning via Army+:

1️⃣ Verification. A notification stating "Absence from service recorded" will appear in your Army ID.

2️⃣ Report. In the app, go to Services → Reports → "Return to service after leave".

3️⃣ Select unit. Choose a new military unit from the list of your organisation, specify your service branch and experience. Sign the report online.

4️⃣ Contact. Once the report has been checked, representatives from the unit will contact you to clarify the details.

5️⃣ Arrival. Once approved, the status "On the way" will appear in the app. This gives you 5 days to arrive at your new place of service.

For those who need advice at any stage, the Ministry of Defence hotline is available: 0 800 605 100 (daily from 09:00 to 20:00).