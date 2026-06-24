Main power substation in occupied Sevastopol has been hit, - USF Commander Madyar

In the temporarily occupied city of Sevastopol, soldiers from the Unmanned Systems Forces struck the main power substation.

This was reported by Commander Robert Brovdi (Madyar), according to Censor.NET.

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Details

"Sevastopol is waiting, Kamchatka is waiting, Kronstadt is waiting…" It turns out that only Kamchatka is ‘waiting’ right now. The others are being hit by the "Freedom-Loving Ukrainian Bird," he noted.

According to the commander of the USF, Sevastopol’s main electrical substation—which distributes power generated by the Balaklava Thermal Power Plant (330/220/110/35 kV "Sevastopol" substation)—was struck.

"The Birds of the 1st Operational Center of the Unmanned Systems Forces were in action, coordinated by the newly established USF Deep Strike Center.

And yes, the correct number is 7. That’s exactly it—seven.

During the night of June 24, the USF Birds effectively engaged 48 operational and planned military targets deep within enemy territory in the southern occupied territories," Brovdi added.

Read more: Over 60 Russian targets struck in Crimea: drones attacked air defence systems and infrastructure, - USF commander Madyar. VIDEO

What preceded it?

It was previously reported that, as a result of an attack on the night of June 24, 2026, on occupied Crimea, Sevastopol was left completely without power.

Read more: Occupied Sevastopol is completely without power following night-time attack: substation and TPP in Simferopol have been hit. PHOTO