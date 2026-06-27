Military-industrial complex in Volgograd, Pantsir-S1 complex, and Petropavlovsk car ferry in Crimea hit, - General Staff

On June 26 and during the night of June 27, as part of efforts to reduce the Russian aggressor’s military and economic capabilities, units of the Ukrainian Defense Forces struck a number of key targets belonging to the occupying forces.

This was reported by Censor.NET, citing the press office of the General Staff.

Attack on a business in Volgograd

On the night of June 27, units of the Ukrainian Armed Forces’ missile and artillery forces launched a strike against the "Titan-Barikady" plant in Volgograd (Volgograd Oblast, Russian Federation), which specializes in the production of artillery systems, specialized equipment, and weapons.

A strike on a facility was recorded, followed by a fire on the company's premises.

The extent of the damage and the results of the attack are being determined.

Watch more: "Flamingo" missiles struck "Titan-Barikady" factory in Volgograd, where weapons are manufactured for Russian army, – Zelenskyy. VIDEO

What is known about the company?

JSC "FNPTS 'Titan-Barikad'" — a full-cycle enterprise (from design to mass production) that manufactures self-propelled launchers and transport-loading vehicles (TLVs) for the "Iskander-M" operational-tactical missile system—the very system the Russian Federation regularly uses to shell Ukrainian cities.

In addition, the company manufactures launchers and ground-based systems for the "Topol-M" and "Yars" strategic missile systems, as well as large-caliber artillery howitzers ("Msta-B"/"Msta-S").

Since February 2024, he has been subject to sanctions imposed by the EU, and subsequently by the United States, Switzerland, Japan, Australia, New Zealand, and Ukraine.

Attacks on Crimea

In addition, as noted, the Ukrainian Defense Forces struck a "Pantsir-S1" anti-aircraft missile and gun system in Feodosia and the "Petropavlovsk" car ferry near Kerch. The ferry is being used by the enemy to support the military logistics of the Russian occupation army in the southern regions of Ukraine.

The extent of the damage is being determined.

See more: Total combat losses of Russian Federation since beginning of war - about 1,399,720 people (+1,350 per day), 12,060 tanks, 44,857 artillery systems, 24,835 armored personnel carriers. INFOGRAPHICS

Other lesions

In addition, the occupiers’ command posts in the area of Lyman-1 in the Kharkiv region and Leninsky in the Belgorod region (Russian Federation) were struck, as well as two enemy UAV command posts in Lugove and Kamensk in the Zaporizhzhia region.

"The Ukrainian Armed Forces will continue to systematically carry out measures aimed at putting an end to the Russian Federation's armed aggression against Ukraine," the General Staff emphasizes.