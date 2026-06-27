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News Destruction of Russian equipment Elimination of Russian occupying forces
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Total combat losses of Russian Federation since beginning of war - about 1,399,720 people (+1,350 per day), 12,060 tanks, 44,857 artillery systems, 24,835 armored personnel carriers. INFOGRAPHICS

Since the start of Russia’s full-scale invasion, the Ukrainian Defense Forces have wounded and killed 1,399,720 Russian occupiers.

This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, according to Censor.NET.

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Thus, the total combat enemy casualties from February 24, 2022, to June 27, 2026, are estimated to be:

  • personnel—approximately 1,399,720 (+1,350) people (killed and wounded)
  • tanks – 12,060 (+1) units
  • armored combat vehicles – 24,835 (+12) units
  • artillery systems – 44,857 (+58) units
  • MLRS – 1,899 (+3) cases.
  • Air defense systems – 1,447 (+0) units
  • aircraft – 436 (+0) units
  • helicopters – 353 (+0) units
  • ground-based robotic systems – 1,740 (+11) units
  • Operational-tactical-level UAVs – 375,611 (+1,951) units
  • cruise missiles – 4,790 (+3) units
  • ships / boats – 33 (+0) units
  • submarines  2 (+0) units
  • Automotive equipment and tanker trucks – 112,634 (+488) units
  • specialized equipment – 4,353 (+5) units

Read more: Most active fighting ongoing in Pokrovsk sector. 63 combat engagements on frontline in total – General Staff

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