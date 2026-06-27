Total combat losses of Russian Federation since beginning of war - about 1,399,720 people (+1,350 per day), 12,060 tanks, 44,857 artillery systems, 24,835 armored personnel carriers. INFOGRAPHICS
Since the start of Russia’s full-scale invasion, the Ukrainian Defense Forces have wounded and killed 1,399,720 Russian occupiers.
This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, according to Censor.NET.
Thus, the total combat enemy casualties from February 24, 2022, to June 27, 2026, are estimated to be:
- personnel—approximately 1,399,720 (+1,350) people (killed and wounded)
- tanks – 12,060 (+1) units
- armored combat vehicles – 24,835 (+12) units
- artillery systems – 44,857 (+58) units
- MLRS – 1,899 (+3) cases.
- Air defense systems – 1,447 (+0) units
- aircraft – 436 (+0) units
- helicopters – 353 (+0) units
- ground-based robotic systems – 1,740 (+11) units
- Operational-tactical-level UAVs – 375,611 (+1,951) units
- cruise missiles – 4,790 (+3) units
- ships / boats – 33 (+0) units
- submarines 2 (+0) units
- Automotive equipment and tanker trucks – 112,634 (+488) units
- specialized equipment – 4,353 (+5) units
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