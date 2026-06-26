Most active fighting ongoing in Pokrovsk sector. 63 combat engagements on frontline in total – General Staff

Since the beginning of the day, the aggressor has attacked the positions of the Defence Forces 63 times.

This is stated in the update by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on the situation at the front as of 4 p.m. on 26 June, Censor.NET reports.

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Russian strikes on Ukraine

Artillery shelling of border areas continues. Today, the settlements of Korenok, Rohizne, Tovstodubove, Volfyne, and Budky in the Sumy region came under attack. Tovstodubove and Luzhky were hit by air strikes. The enemy also launched missile strikes on Myrnohrad and Kremenchuk.

Situation in the north

In the Northern Slobozhanskyi and Kursk directions, eight combat engagements with the enemy took place, and three combat engagements are ongoing. At the same time, the enemy carried out 33 attacks on settlements and positions of our troops, including three using multiple launch rocket systems.

Read more: General Staff clarifies results of strikes on Vladimir SCC and Orenburg GPP

Situation in the Kharkiv region

According to the General Staff, no enemy attempts to advance were recorded in the Southern Slobozhanskyi direction.

In the Kupiansk direction, the enemy attacked the positions of the Defence Forces three times today in the areas of Kolisnykivka and Novoplatonivka, and towards Bohuslavka.

Fighting in the east

In the Lyman direction, Ukrainian warriors repelled seven attempts by the invaders to advance in the areas of Stavky, Drobysheve, Lyman and Ozerne.

In the Sloviansk direction, the Defence Forces successfully stopped eight attempts by the invaders to move forward near Kalenyky and Zakytne, and towards the settlements of Kryva Luka, Riznykivka and Rai-Oleksandrivka. Two combat engagements are ongoing.

In the Kramatorsk direction, the enemy tried once to advance towards the settlement of Mykolaivka.

Read more: Frontline sees 148 combat engagements since start of day, most in Pokrovsk direction, General Staff says

In the Kostiantynivka direction, our defenders repelled eight attacks. Six assaults were repelled near the settlements of Pleshchiivka and Illinivka, and towards Kostiantynivka, while two attacks are still ongoing.

In the Pokrovsk direction, since the beginning of the day, the occupiers have tried fourteen times to push our warriors from their positions. Thirteen attacks were repelled in the areas of Rodynske, Serhiivka, Udachne and Sofiivka, and towards the settlements of Vilne, Novyi Donbas, Bilytske and Novomykolaivka. One attack is ongoing.

In the Oleksandrivka direction, the enemy tried once to advance in the area of Vorone.

Hostilities in the south

In the Huliaipole direction, the Defence Forces successfully repelled fourteen enemy attacks in the areas of Rybne, Vozdvyzhivka, Huliaipilske, Sviatopetrivka and Charivne, and towards Dobropillia and Tsvitkove. Three combat engagements are ongoing.

In the Orikhiv direction, the enemy stormed the positions of our defenders once in the area of Luhivske.

Read more: 213 combat engagements took place at front since start of day, most in Pokrovsk direction, General Staff says

In the Prydniprovske direction, no enemy attempts to advance were recorded.

No significant changes in the situation are currently taking place in other directions. No enemy attempts to advance were recorded.