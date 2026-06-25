213 combat engagements took place at front since start of day, most in Pokrovsk direction, General Staff says

Since the beginning of this day, June 25, 213 combat engagements have taken place at the front, including 28 in the Pokrovsk direction.

This is stated in the report of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine as of 10:00 p.m., Censor.NET reports.

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Enemy shelling

The enemy carried out 67 air strikes and dropped 186 guided aerial bombs. In addition, it used 5,445 kamikaze drones to strike and carried out 1,990 shelling attacks on settlements and positions of our troops.

Situation in the north

Three combat engagements with the enemy were recorded in the North-Slobozhanskyi and Kursk directions. The enemy carried out 68 shelling attacks on settlements and positions of our troops, including five using multiple launch rocket systems.

Read more: Battlefield sees 83 combat engagements, including 20 in Pokrovsk direction – General Staff

Fighting in the Kharkiv region

During this day, in the South-Slobozhanskyi direction, the enemy stormed the positions of our units eight times near the settlements of Starytsia and Vilcha and toward the settlements of Kozacha Lopan, Izbytske, and Chaikivka.

In the Kupiansk direction, today the enemy attacked the positions of the Defense Forces five times near Pishchane and toward the settlements of Kupiansk-Vuzlovyi, Kivsharivka, and Novoplatonivka.

Situation in the east

To advance in the Lyman direction, the invaders carried out 14 attacks near the settlements of Zarichne and Yampil and toward the settlements of Shyikivka, Chervonyi Stav, Stavky, Drobysheve, Lyman, and Ozerne. Two combat engagements are still ongoing.

In the Sloviansk direction, the Defense Forces stopped 17 attempts by the invaders to move forward near Zakotne and Riznykivka and toward the settlements of Rai-Oleksandrivka and Kryva Luka. Two more combat engagements are ongoing.

One enemy assault was recorded in the Kramatorsk direction, where the enemy tried to push our defenders out of their positions near Malynivka.

Read more: Gas processing and helium plants in Orenburg Region of Russian Federation, 1,200 km from front line, have been hit, - General Staff

In the Kostiantynivka direction, the Defense Forces repelled 18 enemy assaults near the settlements of Pleshchiivka, Illinivka, Ivanopillia, Rusyn Yar, and toward Kostiantynivka and Stepanivka.

In total, the enemy carried out 28 attacks in the Pokrovsk direction. The occupiers tried to advance near the settlements of Novooleksandrivka, Rodynske, Vasylivka, Hryshyne, Kotlyne, Udachne, Molodetske, and toward the settlements of Toretske, Kucheriv Yar, Ivanivka, Novyi Donbas, Bilytske, Shevchenko, and Novopidhordne.

According to preliminary estimates, 29 occupiers were eliminated, and 13 were wounded here today; a fuel and lubricant depot, three vehicles, and six units of special equipment of the enemy were destroyed. Two UAV control points, four artillery systems, two vehicles, one unit of special equipment, and 108 enemy shelters were damaged. A total of 254 unmanned aerial vehicles of various types were destroyed or suppressed.

Read more: General Staff clarifies results of strikes on Vladimir SCC and Orenburg GPP

Situation in the south

In the Oleksandrivka direction, our defenders stopped four enemy attacks near Oleksandrohrad and toward Verbove. Two attacks are still ongoing.

In the Huliaipole direction, there were 20 attacks by the occupiers near Dobropillia and toward the settlements of Vozdvyzhivka, Hirke, Rizdvianka, Rivne, Staroukrainka, Huliaipilske, and Charivne.

In the Orikhiv direction, the enemy stormed the positions of our defenders three times near Stepove and toward Pavlivka.

Since the beginning of the day, no enemy assault actions have been recorded in the Prydniprovskyi direction.

No significant changes in the situation have occurred in other directions.

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