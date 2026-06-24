Attack on Dubna Space Communications Center: MARK-IV antenna and production and administrative building hit, - General Staff

New evidence has emerged confirming the damage sustained by the Space Communications Center in the Moscow Region on the night of June 22, 2026.

This was reported by Censor.NET, citing the press office of the General Staff.

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What is affected?

As noted, further analysis of the data confirmed that the 32-meter MARK-IV antenna, used for satellite communications, as well as a technical building adjacent to the antenna, were hit.

In addition, damage to the Main Production and Administrative (Hardware and Software) Building has been confirmed, with partial destruction of one of its walls. This building houses the central communications equipment room, the Ground Control Complex equipment, and the Central Satellite Network Control Center.

See more: Russian Federation’s total combat losses since start of war amount to approximately 1,395,790 personnel (+1,260 in past 24 hours), 12,056 tanks, 44,664 artillery systems, and 24,816 armored vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS

What is known about the site?

This facility in Dubna is the largest ground-based satellite communications complex in Russia. The center is used for military communications and to control satellite transponders employed by the Russian Ministry of Defense for communications, reconnaissance, and troop coordination.

"The Ukrainian Armed Forces will continue to systematically undermine the Russian aggressor's ability to wage war against Ukraine," the General Staff emphasizes.

What happened before that?

It was previously reported that the Defense Forces struck the "Dubna" space communications center near Moscow and a number of Russian military facilities.