Russian Federation’s total combat losses since start of war amount to approximately 1,395,790 personnel (+1,260 in past 24 hours), 12,056 tanks, 44,664 artillery systems, and 24,816 armored vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS
Since the start of Russia’s full-scale invasion, the Ukrainian Armed Forces have wounded and killed 1,394,530 Russian occupiers.
This was reported by the General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, according to Censor.NET.
Thus, the enemy’s total combat losses from February 24, 2022, to June 24, 2026, are estimated to be:
- personnel - approximately 1,395,790 (+1,260) (killed and wounded)
- tanks - 12,056 (+6) units
- armored combat vehicles – 24,816 (+4) units
- artillery systems – 44,664 (+60) units
- MLRS – 1,889 (+2) units
- air defense systems – 1,440 (+3) units
- aircraft – 436 (+0) units
- helicopters – 353 (+0) units
- ground-based robotic systems – 1,726 (+7) units
- UAVs of operational and tactical level – 369,888 (+1,873) units
- cruise missiles – 4,787 (+0) units
- ships/boats – 33 (+0) units
- submarines – 2 (+0) units
- vehicles and tanker trucks – 111,257 (+430) units
- specialized equipment – 4,333 (+4) units
"Tha data is being updated", - the General Staff added.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password