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News Destruction of Russian equipment Elimination of Russian occupying forces
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Russian Federation’s total combat losses since start of war amount to approximately 1,395,790 personnel (+1,260 in past 24 hours), 12,056 tanks, 44,664 artillery systems, and 24,816 armored vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS

Fighters from the SIGNUM battalion eliminated 59 ruscists in the forests of the Lyman region

Since the start of Russia’s full-scale invasion, the Ukrainian Armed Forces have wounded and killed 1,394,530 Russian occupiers.

This was reported by the General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, according to Censor.NET.

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Thus, the enemy’s total combat losses from February 24, 2022, to June 24, 2026, are estimated to be:

  • personnel - approximately 1,395,790 (+1,260) (killed and wounded)
  • tanks - 12,056 (+6) units
  • armored combat vehicles – 24,816 (+4) units
  • artillery systems – 44,664 (+60) units
  • MLRS – 1,889 (+2) units
  • air defense systems – 1,440 (+3) units
  • aircraft – 436 (+0) units
  • helicopters – 353 (+0) units
  • ground-based robotic systems – 1,726 (+7) units
  • UAVs of operational and tactical level – 369,888 (+1,873) units
  • cruise missiles – 4,787 (+0) units
  • ships/boats – 33 (+0) units
  • submarines – 2 (+0) units
  • vehicles and tanker trucks – 111,257 (+430) units
  • specialized equipment – 4,333 (+4) units

Watch more: DESTRUCTION TEAM border guards destroy D-30 gun, UAV antennas, EW systems and occupiers’ shelters. VIDEO

ліквідація рф

"Tha data is being updated", - the General Staff added.

Watch more: Enemy MFG, which was supposed to be defending Russian army’s fuel tanker from UAVs, flees rapidly to nearest copse upon spotting drone. VIDEO

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Russian Army (12059) Armed Forces HQ (5281) liquidation (3092)
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