Gas processing and helium plants in Orenburg Region of Russian Federation, 1,200 km from front line, have been hit, - General Staff

On the night of June 24, 2026, units of the Ukrainian Defense Forces in the Orenburg Region of the Russian Federation struck the Orenburg gas processing plant and Russia’s only helium plant. The distance is more than 1,200 km from the front line.

This was reported by Censor.NET, citing the General Staff’s press centre.

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As reported, a fire has been reported on the premises of the companies. The extent of the damage is being assessed.

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What is known about these enterprises?

The Orenburg Gas Processing Plant (GPP) and the Orenburg Helium Plant (OHP) form a single complex.

The GPP extracts purified natural gas and sulfur (which is used, among other things, in the production of explosives and black powder).

The OHP, on the other hand, takes the purified sulfur-free gas and, through deep cooling, extracts its most valuable components—helium (an inert gas used in liquid-fuel rocket engines and guidance systems) and ethane (a key raw material for the synthesis of specialty plastics, cable insulation for aviation, and key plasticizers for solid rocket propellants and gunpowder).

The Orenburg Gas Processing Plant is one of the world’s largest gas chemical complexes, commissioned in 1974 (built with foreign participation).

The facility has a capacity of 45 billion cubic meters of gas per year; the plant accounts for 60% of all gas processed by "Gazprom Processing".

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Other hits

It is also reported that in the Belgorod Region of the Russian Federation, an enemy FPV drone depot was struck in the Alekseevka area.

Strikes were also carried out against the occupiers’ UAV command posts in the areas of Chasiv Yar in the Donetsk region, Basan and Hrozove in the Zaporizhzhia region, Tyotkino and Popovo-Lezhachi in the Kursk region of the Russian Federation, as well as Zhuravlyovka in the Belgorod region of the Russian Federation.

Results of previous hits

In addition, an analysis of the data confirmed the destruction of two enemy unmanned surface boats on June 23, 2026, in the northwestern part of the Black Sea.

Furthermore, damage to two buildings, followed by a fire, was confirmed at the "Vladimir" space communications center in the Vladimir Oblast of the Russian Federation.

The center supports the operation of satellite and deep-space communications systems, which are used, in particular, to serve the interests of the aggressor state’s security forces.

"The Ukrainian Armed Forces continue to systematically undermine the Russian aggressor's ability to wage war against Ukraine," the General Staff emphasizes.

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