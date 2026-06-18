Russian General Kartapolov on Ukraine’s attack on Moscow: "Fact that drone can fly so far in is actually good thing". VIDEO

In the Russian State Duma, commenting on the successful attack by Ukrainian drones on Moscow on 18 June, Russians were urged not to panic over the missed strikes, as "this is actually a good thing" and Russia allegedly has "the world’s best air defence system".

This was stated by Andrey Kartapolov, Chair of the Russian State Duma’s Defence Committee, according to Censor.NET.

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Dreams of the "best air defence system"

A Russian general attempted to convince the domestic audience that the burning infrastructure deep within Russian territory was supposedly part of a useful military training exercise.

"I can say with certainty: we have the best air defence system in the world, and the best in our country — no one else has anything like it, not even today. And the fact that sometimes a drone manages to fly quite deep into our territory is, on the one hand, actually a good thing, because we are gaining experience in repelling mass air raids," says Kartapolov.

See more: "Photo of Day": Tsahkna has published photo of Moscow Oil Refinery engulfed in flames. PHOTO

It should be noted that Kartapolov’s statement came almost simultaneously with threats from Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, who said on the same day that Russia would continue its massive missile strikes on Ukrainian cities precisely because of "explosive incidents" in Moscow.

The attack on Moscow on 18 June

On the night of 18 June, drones attacked Moscow. An oil refinery in Kapotnya came under fire, and ‘Carpet’ plan was activated at four of the capital’s airports.

According to the General Staff, the Moscow oil refinery was struck again on the night of 18 June. Hits and a large-scale fire have been recorded on the refinery’s premises – there are currently at least five separate fires.

Preliminary reports indicate that a combined oil refining unit, secondary refining units and the tank farm are on fire.

According to the Russian Ministry of Defence, the drone attack on Russia set a record for the Ukrainian Armed Forces, with 992 UAVs, 4 ‘Flamingo’ drones and 10 guided aerial bombs reportedly shot down.

Read more: Everything we know about attack on Moscow: "SMO is not going according to plan"