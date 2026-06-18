Lavrov threatens massive strikes against Ukraine in response to drone attack by Ukrainian Armed Forces on Moscow

Russia has threatened Ukraine with new massive strikes on "AFU facilities" in response to the attack on Moscow on the night of June 18.

According to Censor.NET, Russian media are quoting a statement by Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.

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Threats from the Kremlin

Responding to a question about a drone attack on Moscow, Lavrov stated that "words alone" regarding Ukraine are no longer enough. He claims that the "mission" to carry out new massive attacks on Ukraine is "being carried out."

"It is no coincidence that the president [Putin—ed.] announced some time ago, following yet another stunt by the Kyiv terrorist, that we will now carry out massive, coordinated strikes on a regular basis against targets whose condition directly affects the combat capability of the Ukrainian Armed Forces. This task has been set by the Supreme Commander-in-Chief; our armed forces are carrying it out and will continue to do so," the Russian Foreign Minister declared.

Read more: Putin interpreted Zelenskyy’s letter as sign that Ukraine does not want negotiations, - Lavrov

The attack on Moscow on 18 June

On the night of 18 June, drones attacked Moscow. An oil refinery in Kapotnya came under attack, and the ‘Carpet’ plan was activated at four of the capital’s airports.

According to the General Staff, the Moscow oil refinery was struck again on the night of 18 June. Hits and a large-scale fire have been recorded on the refinery’s premises – there are currently at least five separate fires.

Preliminary reports indicate that a combined oil refining unit, secondary refining units and the tank farm are on fire.

Read more: Everything we know about attack on Moscow: "SMO is not going according to plan"