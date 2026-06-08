Putin interpreted Zelenskyy’s letter as sign that Ukraine does not want negotiations, - Lavrov

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov stated that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s open letter to Russian dictator Putin had been "circulated around the world," and therefore, Kyiv is not ready for negotiations.

Lavrov stated this during a press conference, according to "Kommersant," as reported by Censor.NET.

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The Russian Foreign Ministry once again claimed that Ukraine was allegedly unprepared for negotiations with Russia, and described the letter as a breach of diplomatic protocol.

"Regarding the likelihood of resuming negotiations with Ukraine, President Putin spoke at length on this topic at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum. In particular, he addressed the letter published by Zelenskyy, which was addressed to President Putin but, for some reason, was sent out to the whole world. Well, polite people don’t do that, and the president viewed this letter more as a sign that Ukraine doesn’t need negotiations. We are ready for negotiations—for honest negotiations, without deception," Lavrov said.

Read more: In May, Abramovich visited Kyiv, and Zelenskyy tried, through him, to persuade Putin to agree to direct talks, - FT

Zelenskyy's Letter to Putin

On June 4, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy published an open letter to Russian dictator Vladimir Putin, in which he proposed a meeting.