"Photo of Day": Tsahkna has published photo of Moscow Oil Refinery engulfed in flames. PHOTO

Estonian Foreign Minister Margus Tsahkna has posted a photo that is circulating online following the Ukrainian strikes on the Moscow oil refinery on 18 June.

This was reported by Censor.NET.

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Photo of the Day

Tsahkna posted a photo on his social media page showing the lid of one of the refinery’s tanks being blown into the air by a powerful explosion.

"Today’s ‘Photo of the Day’ comes from Moscow," he captioned the image.

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The attack on Moscow on 18 June