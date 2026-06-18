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News Photo Strike on oil refinery in Moscow
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"Photo of Day": Tsahkna has published photo of Moscow Oil Refinery engulfed in flames. PHOTO

Estonian Foreign Minister Margus Tsahkna has posted a photo that is circulating online following the Ukrainian strikes on the Moscow oil refinery on 18 June.

This was reported by Censor.NET.

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Photo of the Day

Tsahkna posted a photo on his social media page showing the lid of one of the refinery’s tanks being blown into the air by a powerful explosion.

"Today’s ‘Photo of the Day’ comes from Moscow," he captioned the image.

Watch more: Moscow resident reacts strongly to drone attack: "This is f***ing mad! Sky is black! When will this end?". VIDEO

Tsakhna on the strike against the oil refinery in Moscow

Watch more: Moscow oil refinery has been hit for second time this week. Russia must take necessary diplomatic steps, - Zelenskyy. VIDEO

The attack on Moscow on 18 June

  • On the night of 18 June, drones attacked Moscow. The oil refinery in Kapotnya came under fire, and ‘Carpet’ plan was activated at four of the capital’s airports.
  • According to the General Staff, the Moscow oil refinery was struck again on the night of 18 June. Hits and a large-scale fire were recorded on the refinery’s premises – there are currently at least five separate fires.
  • Preliminary reports indicate that a combined oil refining unit, secondary refining units and the tank farm are on fire.

Author: 

Moscow (259) Oil refineries (359) Margus Tsahkna (70)
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