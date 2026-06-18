"Photo of Day": Tsahkna has published photo of Moscow Oil Refinery engulfed in flames. PHOTO
Estonian Foreign Minister Margus Tsahkna has posted a photo that is circulating online following the Ukrainian strikes on the Moscow oil refinery on 18 June.
This was reported by Censor.NET.
Photo of the Day
Tsahkna posted a photo on his social media page showing the lid of one of the refinery’s tanks being blown into the air by a powerful explosion.
"Today’s ‘Photo of the Day’ comes from Moscow," he captioned the image.
The attack on Moscow on 18 June
- On the night of 18 June, drones attacked Moscow. The oil refinery in Kapotnya came under fire, and ‘Carpet’ plan was activated at four of the capital’s airports.
- According to the General Staff, the Moscow oil refinery was struck again on the night of 18 June. Hits and a large-scale fire were recorded on the refinery’s premises – there are currently at least five separate fires.
- Preliminary reports indicate that a combined oil refining unit, secondary refining units and the tank farm are on fire.
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