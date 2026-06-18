Moscow resident reacts strongly to drone attack: "This is f***ing mad! Sky is black! When will this end?". VIDEO
Residents of the Russian capital are actively discussing the drone attack this morning and posting images of the damage caused by the strikes on the oil refinery on social media.
Videos have been posted online, reports Censor.NET.
Attack on Moscow on 18 June
On the night of 18 June, drones attacked Moscow. An oil refinery in Kapotnya came under fire, and the ‘Carpet’ plan was activated at four of the capital’s airports.
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