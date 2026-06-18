Moscow oil refinery has been hit for second time this week. Russia must take necessary diplomatic steps, - Zelenskyy. VIDEO

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has commented on the drone attack on Moscow and the damage caused to an oil refinery in the Russian capital.

The head of state announced this on Telegram, according to Censor.NET.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

Long-range sanctions

"Last night, our long-range sanctions once again reached the Moscow region: for the second time this week, the Moscow oil refinery has been struck. Targets in the Rostov region and in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine were also hit," Zelenskyy emphasised.

According to him, this is a just response to Russian strikes on Ukrainian cities and communities.

"This is yet another significant achievement by our troops in targeting facilities that support the Russian war machine. I would like to thank Ukraine’s Defence and Security Forces for their joint efforts – the SSU, the USF, the SOF, the DIU – and our missile brigade for their precision.



In recent days, all our partners have highlighted the accuracy and effectiveness of our medium-range strikes and long-range sanctions. It is time to end this war, and Russia must take the necessary diplomatic steps," he concluded.

Watch more: Moscow resident reacts strongly to drone attack: "This is f***ing mad! Sky is black! When will this end?". VIDEO

The attack on Moscow on 18 June

On the night of 18 June, drones attacked Moscow. An oil refinery in Kapotnya came under fire, and the ‘Carpet’ plan was activated at four of the capital’s airports.