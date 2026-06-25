Battlefield sees 83 combat engagements, including 20 in Pokrovsk direction – General Staff

Since the beginning of the day, the aggressor has attacked the positions of the Defense Forces 83 times.

This is stated in the report by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on the situation at the front as of 4 p.m. on June 25, Censor.NET reports.

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Russian strikes on Ukraine

Artillery shelling of border areas continues. Today, the settlements of Sopych, Neskuchne, Korenok, Ulanove, Iskryskivshchyna, Bachivsk, Hirky, and Buniakyne in the Sumy region came under fire. The settlements of Sukhodil, Sumy, Stepanivka, and Hirky were hit by air strikes.

Situation in the north

Three combat engagements took place in the Northern Slobozhanskyi and Kursk directions. The enemy carried out 39 attacks on settlements and positions of Ukrainian troops, including four using multiple launch rocket systems.

Read more: As of now, the Kinburn Spit is combat zone – Navy

Situation in the Kharkiv region

In the Southern Slobozhanskyi direction, the invaders tried five times to break through the defense near the settlements of Starytsia and Vilcha and toward the settlements of Kozacha Lopan, Izbytske, and Chaikivka. One combat engagement is ongoing.

In the Kupiansk direction, the enemy attacked the positions of the Defense Forces five times today near Pishchane and toward the settlements of Kupiansk-Vuzlovyi, Kivsharivka, and Novoplatonivka.

Situation in the east

In the Lyman direction, Ukrainian soldiers repelled 12 attempts by the invaders to advance near the settlements of Zarichne and Yampil and toward the settlements of Shyikivka, Chervonyi Stav, Stavky, Drobysheve, Lyman, and Ozerne. Two combat engagements are ongoing.

In the Sloviansk direction, the Defense Forces successfully stopped seven attempts by the invaders to advance near Zakitne and Riznykivka and toward the settlements of Rai-Oleksandrivka and Kryva Luka. One more combat engagement is ongoing.

In the Kramatorsk direction, the occupiers carried out one attack toward the settlement of Malynivka.

Read more: Frontline sees 148 combat engagements since start of day, most in Pokrovsk direction, General Staff says

In the Kostiantynivka direction, Ukrainian defenders repelled 11 attacks near the settlements of Pleshchiivka, Illinivka, Rusyn Yar, and toward Kostiantynivka. One combat engagement is ongoing.

In the Pokrovsk direction, since the beginning of the day, the occupiers have tried 20 times to push our soldiers from their positions. Eighteen attacks were repelled near the settlements of Dorozhnie, Novooleksandrivka, Rodynske, Vasylivka, Hryshyne, Kotlyne, Udachne, Molodetske, and toward the settlements of Toretske, Kucheriv Yar, Ivanivka, Novyi Donbas, Bilytske, Vilne, Shevchenko, and Novopidhorodne.

According to the General Staff, no enemy offensive actions have been recorded in the Oleksandrivka direction at this time.

Combat actions in the south

In the Huliaipillia direction, the Defense Forces repelled 15 enemy attacks near Dobropillia and toward the settlements of Vozdvyzhivka, Hirke, Rizdvianka, Rivne, Staroukrainka, Huliaipilske, and Charivne. One combat engagement is still ongoing.

In the Orikhiv direction, the enemy twice stormed the positions of Ukrainian defenders near Stepove and toward Pavlivka.

Read more: Gas processing and helium plants in Orenburg Region of Russian Federation, 1,200 km from front line, have been hit, - General Staff

In the Prydniprovske direction, no enemy attempts to advance have been recorded.

No significant changes in the situation are currently taking place in other directions. No enemy attempts to advance have been recorded.