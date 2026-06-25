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As of now, the Kinburn Spit is combat zone – Navy
The Ukrainian Navy has denied reports of the Russian army’s withdrawal from the Kinburn Spit.
As reported by Censor.NET, citing Suspilne, this was stated by Ukrainian Navy spokesperson Dmytro Pletenchuk.
What is known?
According to him, the Kinburn Spit remains strategically important for the occupiers.
"We are now observing the process of destroying Russian logistics. This is a consistent process; it has been underway for years, not just for months. But as of now, the Kinburn Spit is a combat zone," Pletenchuk said.
Background
Earlier, it was reported that soldiers of Ukraine’s Defense Forces had raised the national flag on the territory of the Kinburn Spit.
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