Enemy is exerting greatest pressure on Pokrovsk and Huliaipole sectors, – General Staff of AFU

Over the past 24 hours, 237 combat engagements between the Ukrainian Defence Forces and the Russian occupiers have been recorded.

This is according to a report from the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, as reported by Censor.NET.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

Russian strikes on Ukraine

According to updated information, yesterday the enemy carried out 94 air strikes, dropping 287 guided bombs. In addition, it deployed 9,872 kamikaze drones and carried out 2,800 shelling attacks on populated areas and the positions of our troops.



In the Sumy region, the settlements of Sukhodil, Luzhky, Mala Slobidka and Ulanove were targeted by enemy air strikes.

Enemy losses

Over the past 24 hours, the Defence Forces’ air force, missile forces and artillery struck eleven areas where enemy personnel were concentrated, three artillery systems and one command post.

Read more: Military situation for Ukraine is best it has been in last 2.5 years, - Zelenskyy

Combat operations

In the Northern Slobozhanshchyna and Kursk sectors over the past day, the aggressor carried out four air strikes using nine guided aerial bombs and fired 49 times at the positions of our troops and populated areas.

In the Southern Slobozhanshchyna sector, the enemy attacked the positions of our units six times in the areas around the settlements of Okhrimivka, Hraniv, Izbytske and Zybine.

In the Kupiansk sector, our defenders repelled four enemy attempts to advance towards the settlements of Podoly and Borivska Andriivka.

In the Lyman sector, the enemy attempted twenty times to breach our defences in the areas around the settlements of Zarichne, Andriivka, Drobysheve, Lyman, Dibrova, Ozerne and towards Shyikivka, Novoiehorivka and Tverdokhlibove.

In the Sloviansk sector, the enemy launched thirteen assaults in the areas of Kalenyky and Zakitne, and towards the settlements of Riznykivka, Kryva Luka, Mykolaivka and Rai-Oleksandrivka.

On the Kramatorsk front, the enemy carried out one assault near the city of Chasiv Yar.

In the Kostiantynivka sector, the occupiers carried out fifteen attacks near the settlements of Kleban-Byk, Pleshchiivka, Ivanopillia, Illinivka and in the direction of Kostiantynivka, Mykolaipillia and Dovha Balka.

In the Pokrovsk sector, our defenders repelled forty assaults by the aggressor in the areas around the settlements of Rodynske, Novooleksandrivka, Shevchenko, Kotlyne, Udachne and towards Dorozhne, Vasylivka, Filiia, Nove Shakhove, Vilne, Kucheriv Yar, Bilytske, Nykanorivka and Novyi Donbas.

In the Oleksandrivka sector, the enemy launched two attacks in the Vorone area.

On the Huliaipole sector, the occupiers carried out 29 attacks in the areas around the settlements of Rybne, Solodke, Luhivske, Novoselivka and towards Dobropillia, Vozdvyzhivka, Tsvitkove and Charivne.

In the Orikhiv sector, our defenders repelled five enemy attempts to advance in the areas around the settlements of Stepove and Mali Shcherbaky.

In the Prydniprovskyi sector, the invaders showed no signs of activity over the past 24 hours.

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