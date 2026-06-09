Military situation for Ukraine is best it has been in last 2.5 years, - Zelenskyy

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that the military situation for Ukraine is the most favorable it has been in the past two and a half years.

The head of state made these remarks in an interview with The Guardian, according to Censor.NET.

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Details

"We can't say that Russia is losing this war. But we can say that they are losing the initiative every day, day after day," he emphasized.

Journalists noted that over the past week, Russia has suffered a series of setbacks. For instance, drones attacked St. Petersburg, the hometown of dictator Putin. The occupied Crimea was also attacked, specifically a key land supply route. The Russian-occupied peninsula is experiencing a severe fuel shortage.

Read more: Half of Putin’s inner circle wants war to end. I told Russian businessman that we were ready to talk from very beginning, — Zelenskyy

The situation on the battlefield

At the same time, the Russian offensive in eastern Ukraine has nearly come to a halt.

Zelenskyy said that the Kremlin is losing more than 30,000 troops every month, of whom 23,000 to 24,000 are killed and the rest are seriously wounded.

However, the president suggests that the actual figure may be higher.

"Overall, this is a very large number. It means they are not winning the war," he added.

Read more: Europe is ready to lead talks with Putin on ending war, - Politico