Frontline sees 148 combat engagements since start of day, most in Pokrovsk direction, General Staff says

In total, 148 combat engagements have taken place since the beginning of the day.

This is stated in the report of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine as of 10:00 p.m., Censor.NET reports.

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Enemy shelling

The enemy carried out 42 air strikes and dropped 153 guided aerial bombs. In addition, it used 5,778 kamikaze drones to strike targets and carried out 2,185 shelling attacks on settlements and positions of our troops.

Situation in the north

In the Northern-Slobozhanskyi and Kursk directions, four combat engagements with the enemy were recorded, two of which are still ongoing. The enemy carried out 48 shelling attacks on settlements and positions of our troops.

Read more: Enemy has already attacked positions of Defense Forces 96 times, fiercest fighting in Pokrovsk direction – General Staff

Fighting in the Kharkiv region

During the day, in the Southern-Slobozhanskyi direction, the enemy stormed the positions of our units 11 times in the areas of the settlements of Veterynarne, Starytsia, Synelnykove, and toward the settlements of Lyman, Izbytske, Vilcha, and Kolodiazne. Three combat engagements are still ongoing.

In the Kupiansk direction, the enemy attacked the position of the Defense Forces once today toward Novoosynove.

Fighting in the east

To advance in the Lyman direction, the invaders carried out 13 attacks toward the settlements of Shyikivka, Drobysheve, Lyman, Ozerne, Novoselivka, and Dibrova.

In the Sloviansk direction, the Defense Forces stopped 14 attempts by the invaders to advance near Zakitne, Riznykivka, Kalenyky, and toward Rai-Oleksandrivka and Kryva Luka. Four combat engagements are still ongoing.

One enemy assault was recorded in the Kramatorsk direction, where the enemy tried to push our defenders out of their positions near Tykhonivka.

In the Kostiantynivka direction, the Defense Forces repelled 14 enemy assaults near the settlements of Ivanopillia, Illinivka, and toward Kostiantynivka. Another combat engagement is ongoing.

Read more: Gas processing and helium plants in Orenburg Region of Russian Federation, 1,200 km from front line, have been hit, - General Staff

In total, the enemy carried out 22 attacks in the Pokrovsk direction. The occupiers tried to advance in the areas of the settlements of Sukhetske, Novooleksandrivka, Hryshyne, Kotlyne, Dorozhnie, Rodynske, Udachne, Novopidhordne, Filiia, and toward the settlements of Bilytske, Shevchenko, Serhiivka and Novopavlivka. Two combat engagements are still ongoing.

According to preliminary estimates, 40 occupiers were eliminated, and 11 were wounded there today; two personnel shelters, three vehicles, and four units of enemy special equipment were destroyed. Two vehicles and 39 enemy shelters were damaged. A total of 220 unmanned aerial vehicles of various types were destroyed or suppressed.

Read more: Attack on Dubna Space Communications Center: MARK-IV antenna and production and administrative building hit, - General Staff

Situation in the south

In the Oleksandrivka direction, no offensive actions by the enemy were recorded.

In the Huliaipole direction, 10 attacks by the occupiers took place toward the settlements of Hirke, Dobropillia, Vozdvyzhivka, Huliaipilske, and Charivne. Two combat engagements are still ongoing.

In the Orikhiv direction, the enemy stormed the positions of our defenders once in the area of Shcherbaky.

Since the beginning of the day, no enemy assault actions have been recorded in the Prydniprovske direction.

No significant changes in the situation took place in other directions.