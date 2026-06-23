Enemy has already attacked positions of Defense Forces 96 times, fiercest fighting in Pokrovsk direction – General Staff

Since the beginning of the day, the aggressor has attacked the positions of the Defense Forces 96 times.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the General Staff.

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Shelling

Artillery shelling of border areas continues. Today, the settlements of Korenok, Neskuchne, Sopych, Potapivka, Hirky, Rohizne, Prohres, Volfyne, Kozache, Marchyshyna Buda, Ulanove, and Yastrubshchyna in Sumy region came under fire; in Chernihiv region, Kamianska Sloboda, Kliusy, and Bohdanove were affected.

Situation in the North

In the North Slobozhanskyi and Kursk directions, six combat engagements with the enemy took place. The enemy carried out 32 shellings of settlements and positions of our troops, including three with multiple launch rocket systems.

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Situation in the Kharkiv region

In the South Slobozhanskyi direction, the invaders tried eight times to break through the defense near the settlements of Lyman, Izbytske, Starytsia, Vovchanski Khutory, Okhrimivka, and in the direction of Kozacha Lopan. Four battles are still ongoing at this moment.

In the Kupiansk direction, the enemy attacked the positions of the Defense Forces once today in the direction of Shyikivka.

Situation in the East

In the Lyman direction, Ukrainian warriors repelled nine attempts by the invaders to advance near Novoselivka, Drobysheve, and Lyman. One more combat engagement is ongoing.

In the Sloviansk direction, the Defense Forces successfully stopped twelve attempts by the invaders to move forward near Zakitne and toward the settlements of Kryva Luka, Riznykivka, and Rai-Oleksandrivka. One combat engagement is ongoing.

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In the Kramatorsk direction, the enemy tried once to advance toward the settlement of Malynivka.

In the Kostiantynivka direction, our defenders repelled twelve attacks. Ten assaults were successfully stopped near the settlements of Ivanopillia, Illinivka, and in the directions of Kostiantynivka and Rusyn Yar. Two attacks are still ongoing.

In the Pokrovsk direction, since the beginning of the day, the occupiers have tried 25 times to push our warriors from their positions. Twenty-two attacks were repelled near the settlements of Dorozhnie, Rodynske, Novooleksandrivka, Serhiivka, Kotlyne, Muravka, and toward the settlements of Vilne, Toretske, Kucheriv Yar, Bilytske, Nykanorivka, Dobropillia, Novyi Donbas, Hannivka, and Filiia. Three combat engagements are ongoing.

In the Oleksandrivka direction, the enemy tried once to advance near Oleksandrohrad.

Situation in the South

In the Huliaipole direction, the Defense Forces successfully repelled thirteen enemy attacks near the settlements of Rybne, Huliaipole, Zaliznychne, Olenokostiantynivka, Charivne, and toward Dobropillia, Kosivtseve, Zarichne, Staroukrainka, Danylivka, and Hirke. One combat engagement is ongoing.

In the Orikhiv and Prydniprovske directions, no enemy attempts to advance were recorded.

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No significant changes in the situation are currently taking place in other directions. No enemy attempts to advance have been recorded.