Moscow oil refinery has halted oil processing, - General Staff. PHOTO
The Moscow oil refinery has halted oil processing.
This was reported by Censor.NET, citing the General Staff’s press centre.
New details
As noted, the AVT-6 primary oil refining unit, the combined oil refining unit (KUPN), three 10,000 m³ tanks, and one 30,000 m³ tank have been hit.
The images show two VST storage tanks (30,000 and 10,000) completely destroyed.
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